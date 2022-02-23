Russia and Ukraine: Lviv, the city where Ukrainians flee, fearful of a possible Russian invasion

Diana Kuryshko

BBC Ukraine, Lviv

2 hours

image source, Zhanna Shevchenko Caption, Zhanna Shevchenko helps other Ukrainians move to Lviv.

Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, about 70 kilometers from the Polish border, is often a busy tourist destination.

It’s a short flight from many European cities and a weekend city break for many Ukrainians.

But in recent weeks he became the destination chosen by evacuees from areas Janhe is of the paiscloser to the Russian border and more vulnerable to a full-scale invasion, should it occur.

Zhanna Shevchenko, a media consultant, has been dividing her time between Kiev and Lviv for the past seven years, even before the current flare-up of tensions.

She knows how welcoming the city is to those in need.

And she herself helped dozens of people move here in the last few weeks, some from Kyiv but also from two cities near the border with Russia, Kharkiv and Chernigov.

Zhanna says some newcomers don’t want to reveal that they moved from their usual places of residence because of the embarrassment of appearing weak or scared.

But some have good reason to believe their homes could be targeted by Russian attacks.

Anna Cherenshchikova lives next to a cargo airport near the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

In recent weeks, he worried that if Russia began an aerial bombardment of his countryEast airport could become one of the first targets.

“I kept reading the news and I was extremely worried. To stabilize my psychological state and live with something other than thinking about the war, I decided to move,” she says.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Despite the distance from the border with Russia, in Lviv they prepare for what may happen.

Anna works in the tech industry and is able to keep up with her job remotely. She is currently staying with relatives, but she plans to rent her own accommodation.

She is not alone: ​​Hundreds of people are believed to have moved into Lviv, a city of 700,000, in recent weeks. They come from various parts of Ukraine, but all of them are closer to the Russian border than to Lviv.

While it’s not known exactly how many people moved here – there are no official figures – local real estate agents say accommodation demand increasedor 30%.

Caption, Lviv is a popular tourist destination for both Ukrainian and foreign visitors.

While the city is not in a panic, anxious conversations can be heard in its streets and cafes: even so far from the massed Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, people are worried about the future.

Many foreign embassies are movingRon hereincluding the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

A photographer taking pictures of the crowds in Lviv’s central square says he has never seen so many men in suits before.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, whose calm reflects the official line from Kiev that there is no reason to panicsays the city is ready to accept more evacuees if needed.

It is also happy to welcome foreign diplomats.

image source, Andriy Sadovy Facebookl Caption, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi with US Charge d’Affaires Kristina Kvien.

“Many of them are in Lviv for the first time and they all say how much they love the city,” says Sadovyi.

While enjoying the picturesque streets, many claim that the relocation is not permanent.

“I want to emphasize that this is a temporary move. And although I like Lviv, its open people and delicious coffee, we hope to return to Kiev soon“, says the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy, ​​​​Kristina Kvien.

Get away from Russian tanks

Other foreign residents of Ukraine have also sought safe haven in Lviv.

Danish businessman Jesper Lindholt has lived in Kiev for years, but recently moved to Lviv with his wife, mother-in-law and a pet rabbit. He runs a technology company.

image source, Facebook Jesper Lindholt Caption, Danish businessman Jesper Lindholm does not want to leave Ukraine entirely.

Recently received a letter from the Danish embassy advising him to leave Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian invasion. He decided not to leave completely and just moved further away from the Russian tanks.

“I feel safe here. I don’t think Galicia [la parte de Ucrania donde se encuentra Leópolis] be part of Putin’s plans. How long will we be here? Nobody knows. But I hope this is all over soon,” she says.

Jesper explains that finding a good apartment is tricky, so he and his family have been switching between rented accommodation and a hotel.

prepared city

Caption, The city of Lviv feels safer because it is far from the Russian border.

Although Lviv now feels a safe distance from Russia, the city is preparing for all possibilities.

Local hospitals are stocking up on blood for transfusions and medications.

All high schools have been holding classes for seniors in which they teach them different types of weapons and the enteran in the use of air rifles.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The young people of Lviv are receiving defense training.

Students also receive training in first aid and how to deal with panic attacks.

image source, Lviv City Hall Caption, First aid classes became common in Lviv.

As the largest city in western Ukraine and its cultural capital, Lviv has become the obvious destination for those who decided to relocate from the east and center of the country.

But if the number of evacuees grows, other cities in the region will also have to receive them.

Mayor Sadovyi told the BBC that plans for regional cooperation are being implemented.