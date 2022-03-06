Russia and Ukraine: Mastercard and Visa suspend operations in Russia

Drafting

The payment multinationals Mastercard and Visa have announced that they will suspend their operations in Russia in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said in a statement that Russian banks will no longer be compatible with its network and that any cards issued by the company outside the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

The company said that, after considering the views of its customers and partners, it made its decision due to the “unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment.”

For its part, Visa assured that its transactions in the country will cease in the coming days in a similar way to those of its competitor: your cards issued abroad will not work in Russia and vice versa.

Al Kelly, CEO and Chairman of Visa, argued that the company has been “forced to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events we have witnessed.”

“We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues and the customers, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability require that we respond in accordance with our values.” “, he concluded.

Visa and Mastercard’s decision comes days after, in a first response to the invasion of Ukraine, both companies announced the blockade of some Russian banks of their payment systems.