Russia and Ukraine: Mastercard and Visa suspend operations in Russia

Visa and Mastercard cards

The payment multinationals Mastercard and Visa have announced that they will suspend their operations in Russia in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said in a statement that Russian banks will no longer be compatible with its network and that any cards issued by the company outside the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

The company said that, after considering the views of its customers and partners, it made its decision due to the “unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment.”

For its part, Visa assured that its transactions in the country will cease in the coming days in a similar way to those of its competitor: your cards issued abroad will not work in Russia and vice versa.

