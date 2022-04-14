Russia and Ukraine: Moscow acknowledges that its flagship in the Black Sea was seriously damaged after a fire and an explosion

Drafting

Russia acknowledged on Wednesday that its flagship in the Black Sea was seriously damaged after a fire and an explosion.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva was on fire as a result of detonating munitions on board, although Ukrainian officials said their forces had fired two missiles at the vessel.

Russian authorities said the more than 500 crew members had been evacuated and the cause of the fire is under investigation. without confirming or denying the Ukrainian version.

The Moskva missile cruiser was built in the early 1980s in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, which was then part of the USSR.

Mykolaiv has been regularly shelled in recent days by Russian troops.

The 186 meter long vessel was the lead ship of the Atlant class of the Project 1164 of the Soviet Navy. It was initially called Slava (Glory), but was later renamed Moskva (Moscow).

The main armament of the warship is P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship missiles.

It became the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet in 2000 and played a key role during Russia’s military campaign in Syria, which began in 2015.

different versions

The Ukrainian government claimed that the warship it was hit by Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles.

Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian rescuers were unable to reach the ship.

“It has been confirmed that the Moskva missile cruiser left today exactly to the place where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!” Odessa regional governor Maksym Marchenko wrote in a Telegram post.

He was referring to an incident that allegedly occurred on the first day of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The Moskva cruiser approached Ukraine’s Snake Island in the Black Sea, demanding that a small Ukrainian border guard garrison surrender immediately.

But the border guards refused to do so, and one of them told the crew of the warship: “Go to hell!”

Ukrainian officials initially said all the border guards had been killed, but later reports suggested they were taken prisoner by Russia.