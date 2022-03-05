Russia and Ukraine: Moscow blocks Facebook and approves punishing “false news” about its army with up to 15 years in prison

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also become a war for the dissemination of information about the conflict.

Thus, the Russian government announced this Friday that it will block the access of its citizens to Facebook platforms. The decision, according to the Kremlin, responds to the restrictions that the social network imposed on the profiles of its official media.

This happens on the same day that the country’s Parliament passed legislation imposing prison terms of up to 15 years those who “intentionally” spread “false” news about his army.

Russian media also reported that access to Twitter in the country was restricted. platform microblogging did not respond to a request for information from the BBC.

