Russia and Ukraine: Moscow concludes the first phase of the invasion of Ukraine and “downgrades” its military objectives

James 5 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 96 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Russian soldiers

image source, Getty Images

Russia has concluded the first phase of its invasion of Ukraine, in what is interpreted as an acknowledgment that it has not been able to achieve the objectives that it set at the beginning of the military operations.

Sergey Rudskoy, head of the main operational department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, assured this Friday that, a month after the start of the invasion, they will focus their efforts on the “complete liberation” of the Donbas region, in the east from the country.

He also said that they had considered two options for their “special military operation” (as Moscow calls the invasion): one covering all of Ukraine and one focused on Donbas.

Rudskoy assured that 93% of Luhansk and 54% of Donetsk, both in the Donbas region and which Putin recognized as independent republics just over a month ago, are under Russian control.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Russia and Ukraine: the unarmed Ukrainian priest who was shot at a checkpoint

Viktoria Zhuhan BBC Ukraine 1 hour image source, Serhii Tsoma Caption, Village priest Rostyslav Dudarenko …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved