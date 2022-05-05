NewsWorld

Russia and Ukraine: Putin apologizes for Lavrov’s statements that “Hitler had Jewish blood”, according to Israel’s PM

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized after his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood,” Israel reported.

Putin apologized in a call with the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennetthis office said in a statement.

Russia’s account of the conversation does not mention an apology.

Lavrov made the comments to try to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as “Nazi” even though its president is Jewish.

