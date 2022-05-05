Russia and Ukraine: Putin apologizes for Lavrov’s statements that “Hitler had Jewish blood”, according to Israel’s PM

Drafting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized after his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood,” Israel reported.

Putin apologized in a call with the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennetthis office said in a statement.

Russia’s account of the conversation does not mention an apology.

Lavrov made the comments to try to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as “Nazi” even though its president is Jewish.

The Russian foreign minister spoke to Italian television on Sunday, days after Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance and Heroism Day, one of the most solemn occasions on the Israeli calendar.

Asked how Russia can claim to be fighting to “denazify” Ukraine when President Volodymyr Zelensky himself is Jewish, Lavrov said: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. [Que Zelensky sea judío] it means absolutely nothing. Wise Jews say that the most ardent anti-Semites are often Jews.”

The comments caused outrage in Israel. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust of the Second World War.

Israel demanded an apology, and Bennett said, “These lies are intended to blame the Jews for the most terrible crimes in history and thus relieve the oppressors of the Jews of their responsibility.”

In Thursday’s statement, Bennett’s office said it accepts Putin’s apology and “thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.”

Russia noted that the two leaders discussed the Holocaust, but did not specify that Putin has apologized.

According to a Kremlin readout, Putin said he was confident Russian-Israeli relations based on the principles of “friendship and mutual respect” would continue to develop.