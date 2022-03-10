Russia and Ukraine: Putin Bans Exports of Some Products in Response to Western Sanctions

Putin in a meeting with members of the Russian government, March 10, 2022.

image source, MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Getty Images

Caption,

Putin decided to curb exports in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia has banned exports of certain products and raw materials until the end of 2022 in a bid to mitigate the impact of Western-imposed sanctions.

These exports include telecommunications, agricultural, electrical and technological equipment. Also cars, drones and planes, indicates an agency report Reuters.

Russia could also ban some exports of wood and forest products to countries that “have committed hostile actions,” according to the Economy Ministry, which did not specify exactly which products it was referring to.

“These measures are a logical response to those imposed against Russia and are aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy,” the ministry said.

