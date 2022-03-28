Russia and Ukraine: Putin “cannot stay in power”, says Biden in a message addressed to Russians from Poland

James 15 mins ago News, US Leave a comment 30 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Joe Biden in Warsaw

image source, Reuters

“For God’s sake, this man cannot stay in power.”

That was the phrase that, outside of his prepared text, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, launched this Saturday against his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinin a speech in Poland.

The president spoke before hundreds of people in Warsaw, as part of a tour of Europe in which the US president has met with Western allies to join forces against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The phrase elicited a response from rejection by Moscow.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Zelensky warned that Russia’s intimidation with nuclear weapons is a threat to the world

“Responsible states like Qatar are reliable and firm in exporting their resources and can contribute …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved