NewsUS

Russia and Ukraine: Putin prepares for a long war, according to US intelligence

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Putin

image source, EPA

Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long war in Ukraine and not even a hypothetical victory in the eastern part would be enough to end the conflict, US intelligence disclosed.

The warning comes as heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is trying to gain territory.

Moscow redirected its troops’ efforts to seize the Donbass region after Ukraine repulsed attempts to invade its capital, kyiv.

But nevertheless, Russian forces are at a standstillUS intelligence said.

Source link

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Yesenia Mollinedo and Johana García: Press under siege in Mexico: two journalists shot to death in Veracruz

12 mins ago

Court of La Romana varies measure to Pascual Cabrera

23 mins ago

Elon Musk says he will reverse Twitter’s decision to ban Donald Trump

31 mins ago

what are they and why did Putin use them

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button