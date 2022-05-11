Russia and Ukraine: Putin prepares for a long war, according to US intelligence

Drafting

Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long war in Ukraine and not even a hypothetical victory in the eastern part would be enough to end the conflict, US intelligence disclosed.

The warning comes as heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is trying to gain territory.

Moscow redirected its troops’ efforts to seize the Donbass region after Ukraine repulsed attempts to invade its capital, kyiv.

But nevertheless, Russian forces are at a standstillUS intelligence said.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a US Senate committee hearing on Tuesday that Putin still intended to “achieve goals beyond Donbas” but “faces a mismatch between its ambitions and Russia’s current conventional military capabilities.

He added that the Russian president was “probably” counting on US and EU support for Ukraine weakening with rising inflation, food shortages and energy prices.

Putin could resort to “mmethods more drasticas the war continues, though it would only use nuclear weapons if it perceives an “existential threat” to Russia, according to US intelligence.

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier indicated at the same hearing that the Russians and Ukrainians were somewhat in a deadlock.

Ukraine claims to have recovered four settlements in the northeastern region of Kharkov in the last fights.

Cherkasy Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bayrak were recovered after their seizure by Russia, the Ukrainian armed forces announced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian troops were gradually driving Russian troops out of Kharkov, which has been bombed since the war began.

But he said that the Ukrainians “should not create an environment of excessive moral pressure in which weekly and even daily victories are expected”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Ukrainian Army has recovered some territories, while Russia intensifies its offensive in the east

And in other parts of eastern Ukraine:

In the city of Izyum the bodies of 44 civilians were found among the rubble of a collapsed building, while the battle for control of the area continues.

The five-story building collapsed in March. Residents had taken shelter from Russian bombardment in the basement, but rescuers were only able to reach the surface of the building.

Located southeast of Kharkov, Izyum is known as the gateway to the Donbas. It is surrounded by forests and rivers, which makes it a natural fortress

The final battle for Mariupol is fought in the sprawling Azovstal steelworks, where hundreds of Ukrainian fighters are hiding in underground tunnels and bunkers, surrounded by Russian troops.

The capture of Mariupol is a key war goal for Moscow, because doing so would give it control of one of the largest ports in Ukraine and easier access to the region in general.

In the port city of Odessa the missiles hit several buildings overnight and shook nearby houses. One person was killed and five were injured, the Ukrainian armed forces reported.

