Russia and Ukraine: “Putin’s advisers are too scared to tell him the truth,” says the US.

Putin and his foreign minister.

Putin and his foreign minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers are not giving him full information about how badly the war in Ukraine is going, the White House said Wednesday.

According to the US, advisers are also not telling it about the full impact Western sanctions are having on the Russian economy.

“We have information that Putin has felt cheated by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield told reporters.

“We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the poor performance of the Russian military and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions.

