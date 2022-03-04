Russia and Ukraine: Putin’s miscalculation that could lead him to hit the neighboring country harder

  john simpson
  International Affairs Editor, BBC News

During the first week of the conflict, Ukraine has hit back at Russian troops much harder than Vladimir Putin expected. Or most likely more than the generals promised him.

But these are still the early stages of what is on the way to becoming a very unpleasant war.

The Russian president probably hoped that a few days after the invasion by Russian forces, Kiev would have fallen.

And he surely hoped that Western countries, cowed and divided, would agree to his claiming territory that he says is historically part of Russia.

