Russia and Ukraine: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announces that he will put the English club Chelsea up for sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has announced that he is putting the English soccer club, which he has owned since 2003, up for sale.

In a statement on the Premier League website, the Russian businessman said it was a “incredibly difficult decision to make” and that it “hurt” him, and that he will deliver the proceeds of the operation to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

According to BBC Sport, Abramovich, 55, has strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, something he has denied.

In a statement to the Swiss newspaper Blick, the billionaire Hansjorg Wyss he commented that he was offered the opportunity to buy the West London team.

Wyss said on Wednesday that Abramovich wanted to “get rid of Chelsea quickly” over the threat of sanctions in the British Parliament against Russian “oligarchs”.





“The best decision”

Abramovich in his statement said he will not ask “for any outstanding loans to be repaid.”

“In the current situation, therefore, I have made the decision to sell the club, as I believe it is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners,” he said.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for 140 million pounds sterling ($187.2 million).





The billionaire assures that “it was never about business or money, but about pure passion for the game and the club.”

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the so-called Russian oligarchs, billionaires with close influence in the government of that country, have been subject to economic sanctions by the European Union, the United States and other governments.

According to BBC Sport, Abramovich has not been sanctioned in the United Kingdom, although some British parliamentarians have assured that the Russian billionaire was in a hurry to sell his properties in the country.

Since Abramovich bought Chelsea, the club has been transformed, establishing the funding model needed to compete at the top of the Premier League.

In total, Abramovich has lent the club more than 1.5 billion pounds (about $2 billion), which has helped them achieve great success.

Under his ownership, the club won the Champions League twice; the Premier League and FA Cup five times; the Europa League twice and the League Cup three times, among other titles.

“I have instructed my team to establish a charitable foundation to which all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine,” Abramovich said in his statement on Wednesday.

Chelsea players were not informed in advance of the club owner’s decision.

