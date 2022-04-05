Russia and Ukraine: satellite images that deny the Russian version of the “massacre” in Bucha

BBC Monitoring and Reality Check

Analysis

image source, Getty Images Caption, Bodies found in Bucha.

Satellite images of Bucha appear to show that the bodies lying in the streets were there almost two weeks before Russian troops left this place near kyiv.

An image from March 19, first published by The New York Times and later confirmed by the BBC, contradicts the foreign minister’s statement, Sergey Lavrovthat the images of the bodies that have been released in recent days are “a staging” after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The image shows what appear to be bodies in the same location where they were later found by Ukrainian forces when they regained control of this location north of kyiv.

Russia has said the photos and videos taken in kyiv are fake, but Ukraine has launched an investigation into what it says are crimes by the Russian military.

image source, Maxar

On Sunday, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that 410 civilians had been found dead in Bucha so far, but stressed that this would not be the final figure as the search and analysis of the bodies would take longer.

Human rights organizations have recorded numerous cases of murder, rape and other serious crimes in the territories occupied by Russian forces.

A few days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles was attacked by the Ukrainians in Bucha and was unable to continue its advance.

This forced the Russian troops to remain in this suburb of the Ukrainian capital until at least the end of March.

Many civilians fled the area, but others remained in their homes.

Witnesses said Russian soldiers did not allow the men to leave the city through humanitarian corridors, and those who tried to escape were shot.

Journalists and officials who arrived in the city after the withdrawal of the Russian army found at least 20 men dead in the streets. Some had multiple wounds, others had been executed at close range. Many bodies had clearly been run over by tanks.

This Monday the BBC correspondent Yogita Limaye found another five bodies of men in the basement of a house in Bucha, who would have been executed with their hands tied behind their backs.

Pit

Satellite images taken by the Maxar company on March 31 reveal a 14-meter mass grave near the Apóstol San Andrés church.

image source, Maxar

Maxar highlights that images from March 10 already show earth movement in the place.

Residents of Bucha have said that the first bodies were buried there in the early stages of the war, when everything that moved was being fired upon at close range.

It is estimated that the number of bodies buried there varies between 150 and 300.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has responded about Bucha that “no inhabitant suffered any violent action.”

Russia says its troops withdrew on March 30, while Ukraine says they did so in the early hours of March 31.

On April 1, a video was posted from a car driving through the city showing bodies on both sides of the road.

Russia claims they are “fake dead bodies”.

At BBC we compared the recording of the car with satellite images of Bucha from March 19, when Russia was still in control.

image source, BBC. Images of Maxar.

Both on the left (the video taken after the Russian withdrawal) and on the right (when the Russians were still occupying the place) bodies are seen in the same areas of the road (in red in the image) and nearby vehicles (in yellow). .

Russia’s representative on the United Nations Security Council, Vasily Nebenzya, on Tuesday rejected the accusations of war crimes, saying there are “blatant inconsistencies in the events shown by the Ukrainian and Western media.”