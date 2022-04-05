NewsWorld

Russia and Ukraine: satellite images that deny the Russian version of the “massacre” in Bucha

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

  • BBC Monitoring and Reality Check
  • Analysis

Bodies found in Bucha.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Bodies found in Bucha.

Satellite images of Bucha appear to show that the bodies lying in the streets were there almost two weeks before Russian troops left this place near kyiv.

An image from March 19, first published by The New York Times and later confirmed by the BBC, contradicts the foreign minister’s statement, Sergey Lavrovthat the images of the bodies that have been released in recent days are “a staging” after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The image shows what appear to be bodies in the same location where they were later found by Ukrainian forces when they regained control of this location north of kyiv.

Russia has said the photos and videos taken in kyiv are fake, but Ukraine has launched an investigation into what it says are crimes by the Russian military.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

What is the average Social Security check at age 65?

25 mins ago

Know what are the three worst ways to die, according to science

30 mins ago

The Cuban regime includes judges in its list of professionals with restrictions to leave the country

37 mins ago

Federal authorities make arrests in the Cabo Rojo area for drug trafficking

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button