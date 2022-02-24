Russia and Ukraine: Separatist Leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk Call for Russian Troop Support to Counter Kiev, Kremlin Says

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Thursday that Russia had approved an offensive against his country, shortly after the Kremlin announced that leaders from the Donetsk and Luhansk border regions had asked Moscow for help.

In a televised speech, Zelensky said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had not responded to his invitation to hold talks regarding the conflict between the two countries.

The Ukrainian leader also said that Russia has “almost 200,000 soldiers on the borders of Ukraine and thousands of combat vehicles”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov had said hours earlier that the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk called on Russian forces to enter their separatist regions in eastern Ukraine to “help repel the aggression of the forces and armed units of Ukraine”.

