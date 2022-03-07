Russia and Ukraine: Shell defends its “difficult” decision to continue buying oil from Moscow

“I had no choice.” That is the argument with which the multinational Shell has defended its decision to buy oil from Russia, despite the invasion and bombing of Ukraine.

In a statement, the oil company confirmed that it had bought a shipment of Russian crude at a discount on Friday, saying it had been a “difficult” decision.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attacked the oil company in a Twitter message asking: “Doesn’t Russian oil smell like Ukrainian blood to you?”.

So far, Western countries have not imposed sanctions on Russian oil imports, fearing it will spike already-record energy prices around the world.

