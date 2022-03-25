Russia and Ukraine: the 76-year-old Russian artist who challenges Putin

James 6 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 67 Views

  • Steve Rosenberg
  • BBC News, Russia

Elena Osipova with BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg and a cameraman
Caption,

Elena Osipova spoke to the BBC at her home in Saint Petersburg.

In her small apartment in St. Petersburg, artist Elena Osipova, 76, shows me the posters she has made against the war.

In one he wrote: “Putin is war. We don’t want to die for Putin.”

Another represents the president of Russia as the devil, with the horns of Satan.

Elena tells me that after the Russian attack on Ukraine she was so dismayed he did not eat for three days. Then, filled with anger, she took to the streets to protest.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Latino brothers exonerated who spent 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit

The Angels – A judge in Michigan has overturned the convictions of two Latino brothers …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved