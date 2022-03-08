Russia and Ukraine: the “catastrophic” effect of the war on global food production

Zach 47 mins ago Health Leave a comment 52 Views

  • emma simpson
  • BBC Business Correspondent

A silo worker holds grain in his hand.

image source, Getty Images

The chairman of one of the world’s largest fertilizer companies has said the war in Ukraine will hit the global supply and cost of food.

Yara International, which operates in more than 60 countries, purchases significant quantities of essential raw materials from Russia.

fertilizer prices they were already tall due to rising wholesale fuel prices.

Yara’s boss, Svein Tore Holsether, warned that the situation could become even more difficult.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy inaugurated in Bolivia | News

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, inaugurated this Sunday a Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved