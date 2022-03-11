Russia and Ukraine: the dangers of the proliferation of private security contractors operating on Ukrainian territory

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr.
  • BBC News, Washington

Men training at the Anti-Terror Academy in the Czech Republic.

Men training at the Antiterrorism Academy in the Czech Republic.

Wanted: multilingual ex-soldiers willing to covertly enter Ukraine for the lucrative sum of up to $2,000 a day, plus a bonus, to help rescue families from an increasingly grim conflict.

The text above sounds like something out of an action movie script, but it is an actual job ad, taken from the employment website Silent Professionalsdedicated to people who work in the military and private security industry.

And, experts say, demand is growing. Amid a wrenching war in Ukraine, US and European private contractors say more and more opportunities are emerging ranging from people “extraction” missions to help with logistics.

Robert Young Pelton, a Canadian American author and expert on private military companies (PMCs), states that there is currently “a frenzy in the market” of private contractors in Ukraine.

