Russia and Ukraine: the gigantic economic cost that Moscow must pay to finance the war

The economic cost of a major military offensive can easily get out of hand when the war extends beyond original calculations.

Although it is impossible to know what Vladimir Putin had in mind when he decided to invade Ukraine on February 24, one of the hypotheses that is repeated among experts is that the Kremlin was betting on a quick military operation that would not last for weeks or months.

“The war has gone from a blitzkrieg designed to take the capital (if not the entire country), to a brutal war of attrition designed to suffocate Ukraine,” military analysts at the US think tank Atlantic Council, Colonel Benjamin Johnson, Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Wetzel and Colonel JB Barranco, wrote this week.

A war of attrition, they argue, which in practice means depriving Ukraine of supplies, blocking access to the Black Sea and eventually causing famine.

This new scenario supposes a long-term campaign, diametrically opposed to a lightning offensive.

A long and financially costly campaign for Moscow that is likely to leave traces for many years, if not decades.

“War Has Become Costly”

“Maintaining military operations is an expensive business, especially when the troops are far from the main bases,” Ed Arnold, a researcher at the British think tank Royal United Services Institute, tells the BBC.

“You have to accumulate a significant amount of ammunition, fuel to mobilize the war machine and food pto feed the troops“.

Russian military convoy approaches kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Added to that ongoing cost is another element, Arnold says: “Logistics aren’t working properly.”

This can be seen, for example, in the fact that there are many damaged Russian vehicles on the ground.

“Logistically they weren’t prepared because they probably thought this operation would take a couple of days.”

Military exercises of the Russian Army in Orenburg in September last year.

“The war has become costly for the Kremlin,” argues James Stavridis, dean emeritus of Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a retired US Navy admiral.

Not only because of daily military spending, but because their sources of foreign exchange are drying up due to economic sanctions imposed by the West.

An important part of the reserves that Putin had (more than US$600,000 million) has been blocked by a package of commercial and financial restrictions that the United States, Europe and their allied countries have used as part of the economic artillery to stop the advance of Putin in Ukraine.

How much money are we talking about?

According to the Center for Economic Recovery, made up of a group of economists and advisers to the Ukrainian government, the first 23 days of the invasion have cost Russia at least $19.9 billion in direct military spending.

They estimate that the Kremlin has lost $9 billion in destroyed military machinery.

Some Russian tanks and rocket launchers have been destroyed in Ukraine.

They warn that to these expenses must be added the cost of launching the cruise missiles and the potential loss of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the next 40 years (based on losses of human personnel. According to their calculations, more than 14,400 soldiers have disappeared during the invasion.

In addition, it would be necessary to add evacuation costs, treatment of wounded soldiers, ammunition, fuel, spare parts, feeding the troops and other elements.

The problem with these calculations is that have not been verified by independent sources.

BBC Mundo contacted specialized sources to obtain other estimates, but experts prefer not to risk making calculations that they consider very difficult to carry out accurately.

It can be tens, hundreds, or billions of dollars a day, depending on which calculation method is used.

But if there is something indisputable, it is that, although the numbers can vary substantially, sustaining a war is expensive.

And even more so for a country subject to economic sanctions.

When will the Kremlin run out of money?

It doesn’t just depend on how effective the economic sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow are, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

It also depends on one crucial factor: whether Europe will ever go so far as to ban the Russian gas importa difficult decision to make given that 40% of its imports come from that country.

It is also unclear whether at some point the exclusion of several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, which allows money transfers from one country to another, will include all banks in that country, leaving Putin with no alternative to receive payments in foreign currency, say experts.

On the other hand, the duration of Russian fiscal resources also depends on which allies could help you to continue importing and exporting the basic products it needs to continue the offensive and keep its economy afloat.

The Chinese Factor

In this, China could have a great influence, says Maxim Mironov, professor of Finance at IE Business School, Spain.

“China is going to buy resources from Russia at a very low price and it is going to sell products at a high price. China is going to treat Russia as its colony,” he argues in dialogue with the BBC.

“China is going to be the only winner of this war”point.

Xi Jinping's government has shown signs in recent days of a rapprochement with the Kremlin.

Other analysts believe that it is not yet clear what role Beijing will play in all this.

This weekend Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng blamed the war in Ukraine on sanctions imposed by Western nations on Moscow.

“Sanctions against Russia are increasingly outrageous”Le Yucheng told a security forum in Beijing.

He added that Russian citizens are being deprived of their assets abroad “for no reason.”

An economy in free fall

So far in the conflict, the ruble (the Russian currency) has collapsed, the stock market is closed (it partially opened this Monday, but only to trade government bonds), interest rates have doubled and inflation is runaway .

Some estimates say that the economy could fall between 7% and 15% this year.

Risk rating agencies and international organizations have warned that the country is on the verge of falling into defaultnamely, default.

The Russian ruble plummeted.

Meanwhile, the West could continue to increase the sanctions imposed, which, until now, include the freezing of public funds abroad, the siege of the Central Bank and the Russian banking system, the siege of the fortunes of oligarchs abroad or the veto of the import and export of some products.

Added to this scenario is the departure of some 400 Western companies from the country.

In this context, the Russian population has already begun to experience precariousness firsthand.

“Russian industry is paralyzing”maintains Muronov.

Companies such as Toyota, Volkswagen or Mercedes have suspended car manufacturing, adds the economist, as has Lada, the iconic Russian manufacturer, apparently due to a lack of parts.

Adding to the sanctions, countries like Taiwan and South Korea stopped selling him microchips.

What does the Kremlin say?

The sanctions imposed on Russia “do not mean its isolation,” Russian government spokesman Dmitri Peskov said recently.

“The world is too big for the US and Europe to isolate a country like Russia.”

These statements are added to the messages that Putin has delivered promising financial aid to the Russian population and to the country’s companies.

The head of the Kremlin announced a “increase of all social payments in the near future” and stressed that the Russian economy has “all the necessary resources to solve long-term tasks.”

Putin called on the Russians to “mobilize” to overcome the difficulties related to the sanctions imposed on the country.

“The current situation is of course a test,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll get through it with dignity and hard work.”

How high can the cost of war become?

Renaud Foucart, an academic at Lancaster University, UK, argues that Russia’s long-term economic prospects are “grim.”

“If the sanctions are maintained, Russia will be isolated from its main trading partners, except China and Belarus,” the researcher says.

And since it will become difficult for Moscow to attract foreign investment without massive guarantees, he adds, this situation “could make completely dependent on china“.

Foucart argues that there are two fundamental elements to estimate whether the cost of the war will be too high for Putin in the coming days and weeks.

The first is to observe “whether the Russian military and defense industry can survive without technological imports of the West”.

And the second, he says, is whether the impact of the sanctions will have enough effect to change domestic public opinion in a way that threatens the Kremlin.