Russia and Ukraine: the ordeal of workers trapped in the Chernobyl nuclear plant under Russian surveillance

A Russian soldier in Chernobyl.

image source, Russian Defense Ministry/Getty Images

Caption,

Russian troops have surrounded the perimeter of the plant.

More than 100 workers at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history in 1986, have been trapped there for more than 12 days, unable to get out after Russian forces seized the plant the first day of the invasion.

Another 200 Ukrainian guards who were in charge of security at the time of the assault are also being held.

Workers continue to carry out their duties and the atmosphere appears to be calm, but the BBC has been told that conditions inside are difficult, with limited food and medicine.

There is also growing concern that stress may be affecting the ability of workers to safely carry out their duties at the nuclear site.

