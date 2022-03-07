Russia and Ukraine: the tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irpin amid Russian bombing

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A woman walks in front of a destroyed house in Irpin

image source, Getty Images

Videos and photos taken in Irpin, a town located about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, show how civilians are desperately trying to leave the town amid Russian bombing.

Ukrainians fleeing that city this Sunday were forced to take cover.

Irpin is suffering from an onslaught of artillery and air strikes because it is in the path of Russian troops trying to reach Kiev.

The Russian military is drawing ever closer to the Ukrainian capital, where some 3.4 million people lived before the invasion caused a mass exodus of civilians.

