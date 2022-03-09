Russia and Ukraine: the Ukrainian boy who traveled only 1,200 km to reach Slovakia fleeing the Russian invasion

Hassan in Slovakia

Hassan received food and drink from volunteers at the border who then contacted his relatives in Bratislava.

After traveling some 1,200 kilometers from eastern Ukraine with his relatives’ phone numbers in hand, Hassan arrived safely in Slovakia.

At just 11 years old, he undertook the exodus alone from his home in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia because his mother could not leave his elderly mother. She herself put him on a train in hopes of keeping him safe.

When Hassan finally reached the Ukraine-Slovakia border, customs officials helped him cross. They also referred to him as “a true hero”.

The boy was carrying a plastic bag, a small red backpack on his back and his passport. He was taken in by volunteers who gave him food and drink while border officials located his relatives in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

