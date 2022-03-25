Russia and Ukraine: the unarmed Ukrainian priest who was shot at a checkpoint

  • Viktoria Zhuhan
  • BBC Ukraine

Serhii Tsoma

image source, Serhii Tsoma

Caption,

Village priest Rostyslav Dudarenko (left) with fellow priests Pavlo Naydenov and Serhii Tsoma (right).

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the country is in the process of documenting thousands of incidents believed to contravene its criminal code on the rules of war.

Since March 24, his office has documented 2,472 cases. On Wednesday, Venediktova described to the media how the country is handling these cases.

“Where we see that we will succeed in the Ukrainian jurisdiction, and where the perpetrator of a crime will be physically in Ukraine, we will follow a strategy,” he explained.

“If we understand that we cannot succeed in Ukraine, we will put our resources in the International Criminal Courtso that a specific person, an individual, suffers the punishment”.

