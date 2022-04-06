NewsUS

Russia and Ukraine | The US includes Putin’s daughters in a new round of sanctions against Moscow

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Katerina Tikhonova

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Katerina Tikhonova, one of Putin’s adult daughters, made a brief appearance in Russian state media in 2018 to talk about neurotechnology.

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday that will affect President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle after Washington and kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The two adult daughters of the Russian president, about whom much is known, are included in the new package of measures announced by the White House.

Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, they will receive sanctions, along with the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Former President and former Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mijail Mishustin They will also be sanctioned, the White House announced.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warns of possible major conflict

11 mins ago

US Congressmen attack AMLO and Gertz for attacking the Judiciary

22 mins ago

A fox bites a legislator and journalist in the surroundings of the US Capitol.

1 hour ago

Former Minister Acisclo Valladares Urruela receives authorization from a US judge to travel from Miami to Washington – Prensa Libre

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button