Drafting

BBC News World

Three hours

image source, Reuters Caption, Katerina Tikhonova, one of Putin’s adult daughters, made a brief appearance in Russian state media in 2018 to talk about neurotechnology.

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday that will affect President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle after Washington and kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

The two adult daughters of the Russian president, about whom much is known, are included in the new package of measures announced by the White House.

Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, they will receive sanctions, along with the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Former President and former Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mijail Mishustin They will also be sanctioned, the White House announced.

image source, Reuters Caption, Tikhonova placed fifth at an international rock n’ roll dance event in 2013.

“We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden under the names of family members, and that is why we are targeting them,” a senior Biden administration official said.

The United States said Putin’s daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, are being sanctioned “for being the adult daughters of Putin, a person whose property and interests are blocked.”

The ad described Tikhonova as “a technology executive whose work supports the grussian government and to the defense industry”.

His sister, Vorontsova, “runs programs funded by the ANDstate who have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetic research and are personally supervised by Putin.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Sberbank is the largest bank in Russia and one of those hit by US sanctions.

The banks

The new sanctions package also prohibits any American from investing in Russia, imposes sanctions on several state-owned companies and targets two of the country’s largest banks.

The United States will completely block the Sberbank, which owns a third of Russia’s total banking assetsand Alfabank, the largest private bank in the country.

Britain has joined the crackdown on Sberbank, pledging to end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022.

image source, Getty Images Caption, EU officials say sanctions on Russian coal and oil imports are definitely being considered

The European Union is also expected to cut Russian coal imports as concerns about suspected war crimes grow.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, acknowledged on Wednesday that Europe spends some US$1.09 billion a day in Russian energy.

Some European countries, including Germany, are heavily dependent on Russian energy and have been reluctant to target the sector directly.

European member states are also expected to impose a “total transaction ban” con four Russian banks and ban a variety of other Russian and Belarusian imports, including lumber, cement, seafood and liquor, worth some $6 billion.