Russia and Ukraine | “This is not a guerrilla war like Iraq, this is a conventional war against mechanized infantry”: member of the international brigade

By Emma Vardy

BBC News, Lviv, Ukraine

1 hour

Caption, Ajay and another soldier of the international legion in Ukraine

“I’m not a war tourist or anything like that,” Ajay says from his base near kyiv, where the Ukrainian armed forces have been defending the country’s capital.

“I was quite comfortable sitting at home with my cat,” he says in a heavy Belfast, UK accent.

Ajay Spence traveled to the war in Ukraine from Northern Ireland a month ago. He first contacted the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin.

After telling them about his previous experience with the British Army in Afghanistan and Iraq, he headed to Poland before crossing into the Ukraine.

Seeing the news of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine was what prompted him to act.

“It was too strong to see, you know? It’s like asking a firefighter to walk past a burning house and do nothing.“.

Ajay was placed in the Ukrainian foreign legion, which is said to have fighters from 50 countries, most of the United Kingdom and the United States.

His unit deployed front-line operations in cities around the capital kyiv, which saw some of the heaviest fighting, including Irpin and Bucha.

They helped drive Russian forces out of areas that had been captured.

Their tasks focused on “observation, advance, fire extraction missions,” says Ajay.

witness death

“It’s been pretty hard work at times. It’s not like Iraq, which was a guerrilla war situation; It’s a conventional warfare situation against mechanized infantry.”

But the threat was real. Shortly after his arrival at the front, two Georgian fighters from his unit were killed in front of him.

“They were killed by indirect fire, one bled to death, the other instantly. We carried one of them, trying to save him, while there was heavy shelling all around us.”

Caption, Ajay Spence: “I’m here to do a job, which is to help the Ukrainian people”

It was a traumatic experience. But what about the risk he puts his own life at?

“I have no illusions about it, I’m willing to accept it. I’m here to do a job, what is to help the ukrainian people. You think about things like that later and get on with the job ahead of you.”

In the early days of the Russian invasion, the UK government’s position on British nationals traveling to fight in Ukraine was unclear, but there were warnings to concerned people not to travel.

To those who, like Ajay, have been placed in the legion of Ukrainian foreign fightersthey are paid the same as the locals: 11-15,000 UAH (about US$400 – US$500) per month in base salary. Additional pay may also be added for those deployed to the frontlines during active combat.

Communication, at least, has been manageable for Ajay thanks to the number of English speakers. And the reception from the Ukrainians has been warm.

“When you’re away from home, people notice you, people know tea comes over and shakes your hand. I think they need to see stuff like that because they need to know that the world is rooting for them.”

“Ukraine is a lovely country, and to see the destruction and the damage, and the sheer hate that has been thrown at people here, is hard. I grew up in Northern Ireland during the riots, so I have a little more empathy towards things. like that”.

With Russia’s army withdrawing from kyiv in recent days, Ajay says his unit is being reassigned to a new front line. His mission: recover the areas what at the moment is it so under russian occupation.

He surprises me after our interview by showing me a picture of himself dressed in a rather different sort of soldier’s uniform.

Holding a sword instead of the automatic rifle that now rests beside him, Ajay explains that he previously worked as an extra on “Game of Thrones,” which was filmed in Northern Ireland.

Where he is now is quite a different battlefield, but he says he intends to stay in Ukraine until the war is over.

“When I left Belfast I got rid of my apartment, so I’ll be here as long as it takes.”

No one knows how long the conflict will last, and there will inevitably be questions about what happens to the fighters once they return home to the UK.

But for now, the international legion says it is proud of its achievements since it was formed just over a month ago and is advertising on social media to get more people to join it.