Russia and Ukraine: US Secretaries of State and Defense visit kyiv and announce $713 million in military aid

Lloyd Austin, Antony Blinken and Volodymyr Zelensky this Sunday in kyiv.

Lloyd Austin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Antony Blinken this Sunday in kyiv.

On an unscheduled trip to kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, US Secretaries of State and Defense Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced $713 million in military funding.

They also appointed as the new ambassador in kyiv the veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, current emissary in Slovakia.

Brink will fill this position that has been vacant since the beginning of 2020, when the former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovic was removed from her post in kyiv during the Donald Trump administration.

US media reported that US President Joe Biden would make the official nomination on Monday.

