Russia and Ukraine: US, UK and EU impose direct sanctions on Putin and his Foreign Minister Lavrov

Zach 4 hours ago

Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin are “responsible for the deaths of innocent people in Ukraine”, says Germany.

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have ordered personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The assets of both will be frozen in these countries and, in the case of the US, a travel ban will also be imposed on that country.

The announcement came on the second day of the Russian attack on its neighbor.

Such punitive measures against leaders are rare. The EU has only imposed sanctions on the presidents of Syria and Belarusfor example.

