Russia and Ukraine: US warns China not to support Russia

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions from the media during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on February 11, 2022.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has warned that his country will not allow China to throw a “lifeline” at Russia.

The US government has warned China that no country will be able to get away with trying to rescue Russia from sanctions imposed by foreign nations after the invasion of Ukraine.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “raised his concerns directly and very clearly” with Beijing during talks with a top Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

Sullivan said Washington is closely watching the extent to which China will support President Vladimir Putin during his invasion of Ukraine.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of spreading disinformation and at the meeting, Yang Jiechi assured that his country is committed to promoting peace talks.

