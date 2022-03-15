Russia and Ukraine: US warns China not to support Russia

Drafting

image source, EPA Caption, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has warned that his country will not allow China to throw a “lifeline” at Russia.

The US government has warned China that no country will be able to get away with trying to rescue Russia from sanctions imposed by foreign nations after the invasion of Ukraine.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “raised his concerns directly and very clearly” with Beijing during talks with a top Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

Sullivan said Washington is closely watching the extent to which China will support President Vladimir Putin during his invasion of Ukraine.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of spreading disinformation and at the meeting, Yang Jiechi assured that his country is committed to promoting peace talks.

Russia, for its part, denied requesting military aid from Beijing.

Hours before the meeting between the representatives of the two nations, US officials assured through various media outlets that China had expressed its willingness to provide military and economic assistance to Russia.

The reports, which were offered anonymously, indicate that Russia had specifically asked China for military equipment, including drones.

In an interview on CNN television, Sullivan said the US was “communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there will be absolute consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support for Russia to make them forehead”.

“We will not allow that to go ahead and that there is a lifeline for Russia from these economic sanctions on any country, anywhere in the world,” the security adviser said.

He added that while the US believes China knew the Russian leader was “planning something” before the invasion happened, Beijing “might not have understood its full scope.”

“Because it is quite possible that Putin lied to them in the same way that he lied to the Europeans and to others.”

image source, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Caption, The Chinese diplomatic delegation that met with Sullivan and his team in Rome was led by high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official Yang Jiechi.

China accuses the US of disinformation

In response, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, said the United States had “spread disinformation directed at China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intent.”

When asked if he could clarify whether China had received a request for military assistance from Russia, Zhao said it was “fake news”but he did not directly deny it. He added that China’s stance has always been consistent and that China is playing a constructive role in promoting the talks.

During the meeting in Rome on Monday, Yang Jiechi addressed the conflict in Ukraine by urging both sides to exert control.

“All parties should contain themselves to the maximum, protect civilians and avoid a large-scale humanitarian crisis,” said the senior Chinese diplomat, in a summary of the meeting published in Beijing this morning.

Yang said that China was committed to promoting peace talks, and that “the international community should… push to cool down the situation as soon as possible.”

But he added that “legitimate concerns on both sides” needed to be considered.

For his part, President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said that reports that Russia asked China for military assistance are not true.

“Russia has its own independent potential to continue the operation. As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full,” he said.

China has so far refrained from condemning Russia for the invasion, saying Moscow’s “legitimate security concerns” should be taken seriously.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has devastated several cities and caused a mass exodus.

When the United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion earlier this month, China was one of 35 countries that abstained.

But Beijing at the same time has expressed “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty. He has also called for peace and said he is ready to help end the war through diplomacy. Several countries have urged China to do more to stop Russia’s invasion.

The meeting in Rome

The White House issued a brief statement to reporters after the talks in Rome saying Sullivan raised a “range of issues about the US-China relationship, with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the agency reported. of Reuters news.

“We have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia at the time. The national security adviser went straight to those concerns and the possible implications and consequences of certain actions,” a senior US official said.

The official Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted Yang as saying that in Monday’s talk Beijing pledged to promote negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Reuters reported.

“China firmly opposes any words and actions that spread false information and distort and smear China’s position,” Yang said.

He added that China and the US should strengthen dialogue, properly manage differences and avoid conflict and confrontation.