Russia and Ukraine: what effects can the Russian invasion have on the economies of Latin America

  Cecilia Barria
  BBC News World

Banana exporters in Ecuador, meat producers in Colombia and fertilizer importers in Brazil face a similar problem: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put their businesses at risk.

Although Russia’s volume of business with Latin America is low compared to other regions of the world, there are certain productive sectors that are being affected by the war.

Moscow and kyiv used to buy almost a quarter of the bananas that Ecuador exports, but with the devaluation of the Russian currency and the economic collapse, they fear that their business will face harsh consequences.

Brazil imports more and more fertilizers to grow soybeans and other agricultural products. As their two big suppliers are Russia and China, if they keep only one, they will have a lot of difficulties getting the product in other markets.

