Russia and Ukraine: what impact are the weapons sent by the West to the Ukrainians to fight the Russian invasion having?

  • Jonathan Beale
  • BBC Defense Correspondent

Russian helicopter shot down by the Ukrainian army

Ukrainian forces are shooting down Russian planes, and military analysts believe there is evidence that weapons recently supplied by the West are already being used.

The Ukrainian military released several videos showing Russian helicopters shot down by surface-to-air missiles.

One, from last week, shows a Russian helicopter flying low, just above the tree line, in an attempt to avoid what will happen next.

Following him is the smoky trail of a surface-to-air missile. Within seconds the missile has found its target. Upon impact, the Russian helicopter crashes to the ground, then explodes in a ball of fire.

The Ukrainian forces are shooting down Russian planes and military analysts believe there is evidence that the weapons recently supplied by the West are already being used.

