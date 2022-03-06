Russia and Ukraine: what other nuclear power plants are in Ukraine and what risks are there if they are attacked like Zaporizhia

Drafting

BBC News World

5 March 2022

image source, Energoatom / Reuters Caption, An administrative building at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant damaged after the attack.

It has been considered an unprecedented act.

Russian troops took this Friday by force the control of the central of Zaporizhiain southeastern Ukraine, after conducting an attack armed that caused a fire to an administration building.

The military action, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24, left “several dead and wounded”according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“We have survived a night that could have stopped the course of history, the history of Ukraine, the history of Europe,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The fire was controlled and the integrity of the plant was guaranteed, according to authorities and experts.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that essential equipment at the nuclear plant is operational and that radiation remains at normal levels.

However, the agency’s general director, Rafael Mario Grossi, said later this Friday that the entire plant has not yet been accessed and that “the situation remains very difficult” to supervise.

The one in Zaporizhia is one of the several nuclear plants that Ukraine has. In its territory there are also the remains of the Soviet central Chernobylwhich is under special protection after the disastrous explosion of 1986.

How many plants and reactors are there in Ukraine?

In total, Ukraine has four nuclear power plants and 15 reactors: four in Rivne, two in Khmeltniski (another two were under construction), three in South Ukraine and six in Zaporizhia.

Russian troops took control of a nuclear plant in Zaporizhiawhich is the largest of its kind in Europe.

The four Chernobyl reactors are deactivated since the 1986 incident that caused the release of radioactivity throughout much of Europe and left tens of thousands of victims.

In Ukraine, nuclear energy has become increasingly important for power supply from the country.

In 2014, Russian-backed separatist groups took control of the large coal-producing region of Donbas in the south. Until then, coal generated 41% of the country’s energy.

That is why the country turned to nuclear power, as well as other renewable sources, to make up the shortfall. Nuclear power currently generates almost half of the electricity Ukraine uses.

The country also has radioactive disposal sites that store waste material from the nuclear operations of its plants.

What would happen in a direct attack on the reactor?

Claire Corkhill, an expert in nuclear materials at the University of Sheffield (United Kingdom), tells the BBC that there are various mechanisms to avoid risks of radioactivity.

“If there was a fire inside the reactor building, the automatic security systems they would extinguish it instantly,” he explains.

“The reactor buildings themselves they are quite robust, so nuclear fuel should be pretty safe there. An explosion would only occur if there was a nuclear meltdown, which could be caused by a failure in the electricity supply to the site and a damage to backup generators“.

Caption, The attack on the Zaporizhia plant caused a fire in a building outside the reactor.

Only if that happened at a working nuclear power plant, “then there could be an explosion like the one that happened in Fukushima” in 2011.

If the reactor – the device that generates power in a nuclear power plant – and the building that houses it were damaged, this could cause the reactor to overheat and melt the core.

So the radiation could leak into the surrounding environment. If people were exposed to this radiation, it could cause serious immediate and long-term impacts on their health, including cancer.

That is what happened in 1986 at Chernobyl, the worst nuclear incident in history.

Caption, The Russian military also took control of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the worst nuclear accident in history.

In Zaporizhia, only reactor 4 was operating at 60% capacity at the time of the attack. It was then turned off, meaning a nuclear meltdown could not have occurred afterwards.

Reactor 5 and 6 were “on standby”, which is a low power regime, the IAEA reported.

Are they a military target?

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, assured that his country’s troops have taken control of the Zaporizhia plant to “guarantee” electricity for civilians Ukrainians.

However, since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has expressed concerns that Moscow is trying to gain control of the power plants and their nuclear materials.

Dr Graham Allison, a nuclear security expert at Harvard University, told the BBC that, rather than a direct attack on the nuclear power plant, it was more likely that Russian forces were trying to “cut off the electricity supply in the surrounding area.”

For Corkhill, what is happening is dangerous. “Speaking more generally, we should be concerned that nuclear facilities are military targets, because there are real risks of a nuclear accident.”

image source, EPA Caption, The IAEA director explained that the attack was recorded on a training center outside the reactors.

For his part, James Acton, of the US Carnegie Fund for International Peace, warns that accidents can occur when weapons are involved in nuclear zones.

“A weapon aimed at a nearby target could hit a nuclear power plant if your navigation system fails“, he explains on the institute’s website.

“If the Russian forces believed that the Ukrainian defense forces were inside a nuclear power plant, they could order an airstrike, perhaps in contravention of an order not to attack nuclear power plants,” he said.

The director of the IAEA, Rafael Mario Grossi, says that “firing projectiles in the area where a nuclear power plant is located violates the fundamental principle that the physical integrity of nuclear facilities must be preserved and their security maintained at all times.”

What is the situation in Zaporizhia?

Both the Ukrainian and IAEA authorities have reported that the situation at the Zaporizhia plant Is under control and that there are no radioactivity leaks or risks to the integrity of the reactors.

But the attack has been viewed with great concern internationally.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting this Friday to discuss the actions of the Russian troops.

US Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield called what happened “reckless” and “dangerous”:

“By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe“, he pointed.

Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, however, accused Ukraine of creating “artificial hysteria around what is happening” at the nuclear power plant.

“As a result of a negotiation with the plant management, an agreement was reached to put it under the protection of the Russian military. The goal is to prevent Ukrainian nationalists and other terrorist forces from taking advantage of the current situation to organize a nuclear provocation,” he said.