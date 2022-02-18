Russia and Ukraine: what satellite images show about the movements of the Russian army on the Ukrainian border

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC security correspondent

image source, Maxar

The latest satellite images provided by the US space technology company Maxar show large-scale Russian military activity persisting near Ukraine’s borders, despite recent Russian government claims of de-escalation and withdrawal.

Taken in mid-February, they show that Ukraine remains surrounded on three sides, on its borders with Russia and Belarus with artillery equipment and troop concentrations.

Russian troop activity

Of particular concern is the presence of a new field hospital some distance to the rear of the Osipovichi training area in northwestern Belarus.

While this could be a legitimate element of any large-scale exercise, it could also be an indication of battle casualties expected from an impending conflict.



