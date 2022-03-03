Russia and Ukraine: who is Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian first lady

Drafting

image source, Getty Images

When Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly received an offer to leave the country in the first days of the Russian invasion, his response was blunt: “I need ammunition, not transportation,” Ukraine’s president said in a video.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, and their two children, Sasha and Cyril, also decided to remain in the country.

And now that the president has expressed that his family, after him, has become the Russia’s next targetthe gaze has turned to the first lady, whose whereabouts are being kept secret for obvious security reasons.

From her refuge, Zelenska has harnessed her influence on social media to advance her country’s cause.

“Today I will not panic or cry. I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me. I will be with them. And next to my husband. And with you,” she wrote last week.

In addition, she shared a new message, addressed to the other first ladies, explaining what they can do “The first ladies ask me these days how they can help Ukraine. My answer is: tell the truth to the world!“.

He also shared information for those who can provide humanitarian aid.

But what else is known about this 44-year-old woman, considered an influencer in her country, with more than two million followers on Instagram?

Surprise

Olena Zelenska grew up in Kryvyi Riha city in central Ukraine where her husband also grew up.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska, on February 3 in Kiev.

The two have known each other since college. She studied architecture and he studied law.

However, later the two changed course and turned to comedy.

She devoted herself in particular to writing screenplays, at the production company that Zelensky founded, Studio Kvartal 95.

They got married in 2003, after dating for eight years, and a year later, they had their first daughter. Their son was born in 2013.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Olena Zelenska says that she prefers to be behind the scenes.

Politics was not in Zelenska’s plans, until, with more than 73% of the votesher husband won a landslide victory in the Ukrainian presidential elections in April 2019.

Zelenska says that it was through social networks that she found out that her husband would run for office.

“How come you didn’t tell me?” she rebuked him. “I forgot,” was her reply.

But he says that when they had talked about it, she had been very supportive.

Behind the scenes

Although she prefers to keep a low profile, Zelenska harnesses the power of the networks to encourage her compatriots in the midst of the crisis and to get help to get ahead.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska in March 2019. The couple met during their college years.

She was also chosen for her qualities as one of the 100 most influential Ukrainians in 2019 by Focus magazine, and has been the cover of the local version of the magazine fashionto which he gave an extensive report in 2019, where he spoke both about his mission as first lady, as well as about his lifestyle and the changes he had to face after assuming his new role in the political life of the country.

“I can’t say that publicity or communication with the press is stressful for me. But I prefer to stay behind the scenes. My husband is always up front, while I feel more comfortable in the shadows,” she said.

“I’m not the life of the party, I don’t like to tell jokes. It’s not in my character. But I found reasons for myself in favor of publicity. One of them is the opportunity to attract people’s attention to important social issues” .

Among the causes he chose to support is the child nutrition, the paralympics and the fight against domestic violence.