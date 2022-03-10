Russia and Ukraine: why the US rejected Poland’s offer to send its fighter jets to Ukraine

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

Caption,

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies for fighter jets to counter Russia’s air superiority.

“For thirteen days we have heard promises, thirteen days they have been saying that they will help us in the air, that there will be planes,” President Volodymyr Zelensky protested in the UK Parliament on Tuesday.

But Ukraine is not worth any plane: you need fighters that their pilots know how to flylike the MiG-29 designed in the former Soviet Union.

Only a few countries have such aircraft, almost all of them former members of the communist bloc.

The rejected proposal

Poland offered, on Tuesday, to deploy its entire fleet of MiG-29s (officially it has 28) at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, and make it available to the United States so that this country can deliver them to Ukraine.

He also urged other NATO members that have similar aircraft, such as Bulgaria and Slovakia, to do the same.

image source, Getty Images Caption, MiG-29 aircraft are part of the fleet of many countries that were part of the Soviet sphere, in this case Bulgaria

In exchange, he asked Washington to replace the Soviet fighters in the Polish fleet with American-made ones.

United States, however, don’t think this is a good idea.

The Polish initiative “raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies on this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe that Poland’s proposal is sustainable,” he said.

He also assured that there is no “substantive justification” to carry out the operation.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris, will address this matter with Polish authorities as part of the agenda of her visit to Poland and Romania from this Thursday.

fear of total war

America wants prevent NATO from being drawn into a direct confrontation with Russia.

Moscow this week issued a warning to countries offering airfields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia: will be considered to have entered into the conflict.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Putin has repeatedly threatened countries that interfere in the invasion of Ukraine.

Under the Polish proposal, the MiG-29s would take off from a US-NATO base in Germany to fight Russia in Ukrainian airspace.

Putin could consider this as a belligerent act by member countries of the alliance and, ultimately, would have a pretext to dangerously widen the conflict.

Right now the biggest fear in the West is that Putin’s offensive will spread to Western Europe and NATO countries, or even worse, turn into a nuclear war.

“We were not consulted”

Another reason Washington gave for rejecting the proposal is that it was a “surprise move by the Poles.”

“We were not previously consulted about their intention to give us these planes,” said Victoria Nuland, deputy secretary of the State Department.

Since the invasion began, Poland has sent weapons to Ukraine, but has so far refused to deliver fighters directly to avoid being drawn into the conflict. In its place, it formulated the aforementioned three-way proposal, transferring the greatest weight of responsibility to the US.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Poland is the main destination for Ukrainian war refugees: there are already more than a million in the country.

Germany, for its part, also disassociated itself from the proposal, stating that a transfer of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine “is not currently on the table.”

Finally, there is concern among allies that Ukraine, subjected to constant Russian attacks, running out of operational airfields in its own territory, which would call into question the viability of the project.

This week the United States has tried to expedite arms deliveries to Ukraine.

It also announced that it will relocate two Patriot missile batteries to Poland to “proactively counter any potential threat to US and allied forces and NATO territory.”