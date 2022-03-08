Russia and Ukraine: why the Z has become a symbol of support for the Russian invasion

Drafting

BBC News World

Three hours

image source, Twitter Caption, Gymnast Ivan Kuliak caused controversy by wearing a “Z” on his chest this Saturday during a championship in Doha, Qatar.

The z does not exist in the Russian Cyrillic alphabet, but it is a symbol that has proliferated among those who support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It can be seen on pro-Russian protesters, politicians, activists and athletes wear it.

In the images of the conflict, it can be seen drawn with broad strokes of white paint on the front and sides of the tanks and battle tanks of the Russian troops entering Ukrainian territory.

This Saturday, the Russian gymnast Ivan Kouliak20, starred in a controversial scene during the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which was held in Doha, Qatar, by posing with a white “Z” embroidered on her leotard.

Kuliak, who won bronze in the parallel bars final, climbed onto the podium alongside his rival, the Ukrainian Illia Kovtun19, who got the gold.

The Russian athlete’s “shocking behavior” for displaying the “Z” on his chest led to disciplinary proceedings being opened, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said.

image source, Reuters Caption, On this St. Petersburg street, the “Z” accompanies the slogan “We don’t give up on our people.”

But why does this symbol cause controversy and how it has become a show of support for the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin?

There are several theories about it.

Zapad-2021

Kamil Galeev, an independent researcher working in Russia for the Kennan Institute, considered the leading center for advanced Russian studies in the United States, explained that it has different meanings.

“Some interpret ‘Z’ as ‘Za pobedy’ (for victory). Others as ‘Zapad’ (West in Russian),” the academic explained on Twitter.

Regarding that second interpretation, it has to do with the joint maneuvers “Zapad-2021”, in which nearly 200,000 military personnel from Russia and Belarus and other countries participated (in September 2021), according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

image source, ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters Caption, In these images taken in the Donetsk region, the “Z” on the vehicles of the Russian troops can be clearly distinguished.

Zapad-2021 is “the most important training program carried out to date by the Russian Armed Forces and the Belarusian army, which cooperates with them,” the Center for Oriental Studies (OSW), a body based in Russia, says on its website. Warsaw, Poland, which conducts independent research on the political, economic, and social situation in Central and Eastern Europe.

The military exercise was held along Russia’s northwestern border with Europe to prepare troops by simulating a war. The trainings were presented as “defensive” but raised concerns in the West.

The “Z” of the Russian tanks could therefore refer to vehicles that were used for those military operations, but there is no confirmed information about it.

The symbol was seen on Russian vehicles entering the Donetsk region on February 22, 2022, and also appeared on military vehicles in Crimea, when the peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.

image source, Reuters Caption, A man walks past the “Z” symbol painted at a bus stop in Saint Petersburg on March 4, 2022.

But it has transcended war scenes and can now also be seen in buildings and street furniture in some Russian cities.

It is present on bus shelters and on advertising posters that decorate the facades of cities such as Saint Petersburg, along with slogans in support of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

military units

Separately, Russian special forces veteran Sergey Kuvykin told the Russian Life magazine website that different symbols identify different military units.

“Symbols like these are used: a Z in a square, a Z in a circle, a Z with a star, or just Z alone.”

Kuvykin explained that the markings help ensure that troops, who might not be in contact with each other, are in the correct location.

But Russian fighter jets fly too fast to see the white markings painted on, said US Air Force Lt. Col. Tyson Wetzel -member of the group of experts The Atlantic Council- to the website Task and Purpose.

image source, Milos Miskov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nonetheless, he agreed that the “Z’s” were a “detente measure to help prevent fratricide.”

The Russian military forces have not confirmed the meaning of the symbol and the Ukrainian authorities have not commented on it.

But beyond its origin, some analysts consider it important to explore whether there is an ideology behind it.

“New Ideology”

“(The ‘Z’) has become a symbol of the new Russian national ideology and identity,” Kamil Galeev opined on Twitter.

The academic maintained that it is a “totally fascist” ideology and assures that “the (Russian) authorities launched a propaganda campaign to obtain popular support for their invasion of Ukraine. And they are widely achieving it.”

The diffusion of the symbol would be an example of this, considers the expert.

Galeev, who lives in Moscow, says “many Russian citizens and businessmen” are painting “Z” on their cars “completely voluntarily” to “show their support for the invasion.”

He also claimed that Russian media defending the invasion include the “Z” in their logos, as well as bots on Telegram “working for Russian intelligence.”

On the other hand, geopolitical analyst Samuel Ramani, from the University of Oxford and the United Kingdom-based Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI), shared a video showing “Russian nationalists supporting the war with Ukraine”.

In it, several people can be seen waving Russian flags and wearing T-shirts with the “Z” in white.

The symbol is also used outside of Russia by some supporters of the invasion.

At a demonstration in Belgrade, Serbia, organized by far-right groups on Friday, March 4, several protesters could be seen holding banners showing the symbol or even drawing on the ground with large white brush strokes.

government support

The spread of “Z” in Russia is not just due to the spontaneity of social media, warns Aglaya Snetkov, a professor of politics at University College London.

“It has also been driven by the regime.”

But Snetkov, contrary to Galeev, indicated that the symbol should not be seen as fascist.

image source, ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Reuters Caption, Demonstration in Serbia in favor of Russia, on Friday, March 4.

He also mentioned that other symbols have appeared in relation to the conflict.

The V, for example, which is also not in the Cyrillic alphabet, appears in posts on the official Russian Defense Department Instagram account, alongside images of the Z.

One says “Za PatsanoV”, which means “for the boys”, while another says “Sila V pravde”, which translates into English as “strength in truth”.