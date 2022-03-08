Russia and Ukraine: why the Z has become a symbol of support for the Russian invasion

Ivan Kulyak, on Saturday, March 6

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak caused controversy by wearing a “Z” on his chest this Saturday during a championship in Doha, Qatar.

The z does not exist in the Russian Cyrillic alphabet, but it is a symbol that has proliferated among those who support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It can be seen on pro-Russian protesters, politicians, activists and athletes wear it.

In the images of the conflict, it can be seen drawn with broad strokes of white paint on the front and sides of the tanks and battle tanks of the Russian troops entering Ukrainian territory.

This Saturday, the Russian gymnast Ivan Kouliak20, starred in a controversial scene during the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which was held in Doha, Qatar, by posing with a white “Z” embroidered on her leotard.

