Russia and Ukraine: Zelensky calls for “meaningful” peace talks with Moscow “without delay”

Zelensky addressed Russia in a 10-minute video posted on his Telegram account.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for meaningful peace and security talks “without delay” with Moscow to stop the Russian invasion of his country.

“This is the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage of its own mistakes,” Zelensky said in a 10-minute video broadcast late on Saturday on his official Telegram account.

“I want the whole world to listen to me now, especially in Moscow. It’s time to meet, it’s time to talk, it’s time to restore the territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine”.

“Otherwise Russia’s losses will be such that it will take several generations to recover,” Zelensky added.

