Russia announces final offensive in Mariupol and Ukraine asks to evacuate Donbas – Europe – International

Russia has announced the final offensive on Mariupol, a besieged port city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azovwhile the Ukrainian government today asked its citizens to leave the Lugansk, Donetsk and Járkov regions, in the east of the country.

“In the direction of Donetsk and Lugansk the enemy’s efforts are focused on hostilities around the cities of Popasna and Rubizhneand in establishing control over Mariupol,” said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

owing to kyiv’s lack of interest in preserving the lives of its soldiers, Mariupol will be liberated from the nationalist units by the Russian Armed Forces and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to the latest war report, Russia is actively using aviation to continue its assault on Mariupol, where, according to the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, Lyudmila Denísova, in the last 24 hours alone there were 118 bombings and where some 130,000 citizens resist as best they can.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday night the final offensive for the capture of Mariupol, after the expiration of the ultimatum given for the Ukrainian forces and the troops of the Azov battalion to lay down their arms and leave the city.

The siege of the city has not ceased for a month and the forces are fighting street by street in the center of the city: the Russians and the men of the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, to take it, and the Ukrainian troops to drive out the Russians of the punished city, in which more than 90% of the infrastructure has been destroyed, according to local authorities.

“Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes continue in besieged Mariupol,” the British Ministry of Defense confirmed today, warning that the “humanitarian situation in the city is getting worse“, since citizens have no water, electricity, heating or medicine, nor communication.

“Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, probably to pressure defenders to surrender,” London maintains.

Thousands of dead from the invasion

But given the size of the city, the catastrophic destruction, the duration of the blockade and the fierce resistance, tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol could fall victim to the occupiers.

The city’s mayor, Vadim Boychenko, stated on Telegram that “a week ago cautious estimates put the death toll at 5,000.”including about 210 children.

He stated that this is why Russia “is in no hurry to give the green light to the Turkish mission and other initiatives to save and completely evacuate the city.”

He indicated that the Russians “have begun to operate mobile crematoria” in the city to “cover their tracks” from the “crimes committed by the Army in Mariupol after the widespread genocide in Bucha” in the kyiv region.

In addition, the mayor added, all potential witnesses to the “atrocities of the Russians” are being silenced after being identified in filtration camps, one of which would now be in Magush, in the Donetsk region, according to his adviser on Telegram. Petro Andryushchenko.

He noted that Russian troops are carrying out “massive raids and mass looting” in the city, breaking down doors, breaking into apartments and houses still standing and “taking everything of any value.”

Likewise, the “deportations” continue, as has been the case of the last hospital, with the staff and the patients, he assured. “This is no longer Chechnya or Aleppo. This is the new Auschwitz and Majdanek,” Boychenko said.

the ukrainian resistance

At the military level, it is difficult to assess what is happening, given the scant information that comes out of the city. The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Ukrainian forces “appear to be sustaining organized resistance in parts of the city”, although “it is not clear how much longer they will be able to hold out”. .

According to its analysts, Russia is attacking the Ukrainian positions around the Azovstal plant. Kadyrov assured on Telegram that “it has been a week today since the Russian troops liberated the key neighborhoods of the city”, without mentioning which parts exactly.

Military experts maintain that Russia has not sent the withdrawn forces from the kyiv region to eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces want to “liberate” Donbas.

Today has shown that you cannot wait any longer. Pack up and evacuate!” he noted, stating that “all free cities in the region are under heavy enemy fire

“LThe situation is getting worse every day. The (Russian) orcs have intensified the bombardment, they want more hostages, more suffering in the cities,” the head of the Lugansk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, said on Facebook.

The deputy prime minister and head for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, affirmed for her part that the heads of the military administrations of the Kharkov, Lugansk and Donetsk regions ask the population to leave them, according to the UNIAN agency.

“We need to evacuate while there is still such a possibility, because it will be almost impossible to stop the fire,” the Russian stressed.

