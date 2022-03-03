Russia announces humanitarian corridors agreement with Ukraine

More than a million Ukrainians flee the Russian invasion 1:35

(CNN) –– The second round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus has already concluded, Vladimir Medinsky, head of that country’s delegation, told Russian media. The talks end with an agreement on humanitarian corridors for civilians, according to Medinsky.

“We have thoroughly discussed three points: military, international and humanitarian. And the third is a matter of a future political regulation of the conflict. Both positions are clear and written. We managed to agree on some of them, but the key thing that we agreed on today was an issue of rescuing civilians who were in a military shock zone. The Russian and Ukrainian Defense Ministries have agreed to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians and a possible temporary ceasefire in the areas where the evacuation is taking place,” Medinsky told the media.

The talks lasted for two and a half hours.

However, a Ukrainian negotiator said Thursday that the second round of talks ended without the results his country needed.

“The second round of negotiations has ended. Unfortunately, the results that Ukraine needs have not yet been achieved. There is only one solution for the organization of humanitarian corridors,” he reported in a Tweet senior official Mykhailo Podoliak.

Leonid Slutsky, another member of the Russian delegation, told Russia 24 that both sides have agreed to the third round of talks, which will take place in the “nearest future”.

Minutes after the remarks, the Kremlin called the humanitarian agreements reached very important, Russian state news agency RIA reported, citing members of the Kremlin team.

a week of war

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine a few days after recognizing the independence of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Soon after, Russian troops crossed the border and invaded Ukraine, while shelling was reported in major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv, and the Chernobyl nuclear plant was captured by the Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a general military mobilization “in order to ensure the defense of the state, maintain combat readiness and mobilization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other military formations.”

Since then, the Russian siege has forced thousands of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, to flee desperately from the bombardments towards central Europe. It is estimated that at least 870,000 refugees have left Ukraine for neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary or Slovakia, according to the UN. While many others have decided to stay, like these citizens of Kyiv who build makeshift barricades and make Molotov cocktails to defend their city.

So far, two-thirds of the Russian combat force is deployed for the invasion, according to a senior US defense official. This “still means that [Putin] it has a third outside of Ukraine, which is not insignificant,” he said.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, at least 752 civilians have been killed in the war in Ukraine, according to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission.

For its part, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has registered, until March 1, 2022, 227 deaths, including 15 children under 18 years of age, and 525 wounded.

The city of Kherson has already fallen under the control of the Russian military, but Kyiv is holding out.

With information from Germán Padinger and Vasco Cotovio