Russia announces it will further reduce its gas supply, causing concern in Europe

  • Jennifer Meierhans
  • BBCNews

Gas

Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced that it will drastically cut gas supplies to the European Union through its main gas pipeline due to maintenance work.

These works on the gas pipeline North Stream 1 they will reduce daily gas production by 20%, cutting the current level of supply in half.

The German government said there was no technical reason to limit gas supplies.

With this measure by Gazprom, it is likely that the EU countries find it more difficult to replenish their gas reserves before winter.

