News

Russia announces it will leave the International Space Station and build its own

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 145 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Russian cosmonauts in space show a flag supporting the war in Ukraine.

image source, Roskosmos

Caption,

Russian cosmonauts in space show a flag supporting the war in Ukraine.

The gap between the United States and Russia reaches into space.

Moscow announced on Tuesday that it will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024, one of the few joint collaboration projects that it had left with Washington and other nations and that it had maintained since 1998.

Yuri Borisov, the new head of Roskosmos, the Russian space agency, said his country will build a new station and in the meantime fulfill all its obligations to the ISS.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Borisov stated that a decision had been made to abandon the project within two years.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 145 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is the declassified file of Rafael Caro Quintero

4 mins ago

María Fernanda Cabal’s confrontation with climate activists in Congress

15 mins ago

An acquaintance offered to drive him home, but the story did not end in the best way

26 mins ago

Which countries are most dependent on gas exported by Russia?

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button