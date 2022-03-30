Russia announces that it “radically” reduces military activity near kyiv and Chernigov in Ukraine

6 hours ago

Russia will “radically” reduce its military activity near kyiv and Chernigov in Ukraine, after “significant” negotiations between the two countries’ delegations in Istanbul, Russian negotiators said on Tuesday.

“As the negotiations on a neutrality agreement and the non-nuclear status of Ukraine enter a practical dimension (…), it was decided, in order to increase confidence, to radically reduce military activity towards kyiv and Chernigov,” the statement said. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexandre Fomine in Istanbul.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinksi, called the negotiations “meaningful.” He also explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelensky.

“Following today’s meaningful discussions [martes] we have agreed and proposed a solution, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the signing of the treaty by the foreign ministers,” Medinsky added.

“Provided that the agreement is worked out quickly and the necessary compromise is found, the possibility of making peace will be much closer,” he said.

