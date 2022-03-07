Russia approves a list of states it considers ‘hostile’ | International | News

All the countries of the European Union, in addition to the United States, Japan and Canada, are included in the list of hostile nations that the government of Vladimir Putin has drawn up, the Russian agency reported on Monday. interface.

The list, in addition to states, also includes foreign territories that, according to Moscow, commit hostile actions against the Russian Federation, Russian companies and citizens.

According interfacethe order with the listing has been signed by the Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, and is part of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation issued on March 5, 2022 “On the temporary procedure for fulfilling obligations to certain foreign creditors”.

According to this document, the list includes the 27 member states of the European Union, who have approved strong sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

But in addition, others are defined as hostile countries such as Australia, Albania, Andorra, Great Britain (including the island of Jersey and other overseas territories that it controls: such as the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar), Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Also in the relationship are Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, Taiwan, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan and Ukraine itself. crisis. (I)