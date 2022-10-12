Russia arrested eight suspects for the explosion on the Crimean bridge

The Kremlin arrested five Russian citizens linked to the attack on the bridge that communicates with the annexed Crimean peninsula

The Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) of Russia today announced the arrest of eight people, five of them of Russian nationalityallegedly involved in the bomb attack that last Saturday damaged the Crimean bridge.

“At the moment in the framework of the investigation five citizens of Russia and three from Ukraine and Armenia who participated in the preparation of the crime have been detained.”, the FSB said in a statement.

In total, add the press release, Twelve people involved in the attack on the bridge have been identifiedwhich the Russian authorities described as a “terrorist action”.

According to the FSB, the attack on the infrastructure was organized by the Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, its head, Kiril Budanov, and his agents.

The explosion caused severe damage to infrastructure.

“The explosive device was concealed in rolls of polyethylene for construction contained in 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms,” the statement states, adding that this cargo was dispatched in early August from the Ukrainian port of odessa to the Bulgarian Ruse, on the Danube.

According to the FSB, from Ruse the cargo was sent to the Georgian port of Poti, on the Black Seaand from there, by land, to Armenia, where he completed the customs formalities of the Eurasian Economic Union, led by Russia.

From Armenia, the shipment of explosives passed through Georgia again and on October 4 entered Russian territory through the Verjni Lars mountain pass and was unloaded on October 6 at a wholesale center in the city of Armavir.

On October 7, the statement adds, the cargo documentation was falsified and a non-existent company was indicated in crimea as the recipient of it, and the next day, when the truck that was transporting it was driving over the bridge, it was detonated.

According to the FSB, the entire tracking of the route of the cargo with explosives and the contacts with the participants in the operation were carried out by an agent of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who identified himself as “Ivan Ivanovich”.

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion

After holding Ukraine responsible for the act, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighboring country that left at least 19 dead and more than a hundred wounded.

The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, and several cities in that country they were bombed this Monday morning by Russia and the Presidency urged the population to “remain in the shelters”.

“Ukraine is under missile attackwe have been informed that many cities in our country have been attacked, ”an official from the presidency, Kyrylo Timoshenko, announced on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with deadly strikes targeting kyiv and cities in the south and west of the country.

“In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,” Ukrainian Army Chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny said on Telegram.

(With information from EFE)

