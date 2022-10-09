Russia assured that it has already entered into a pre-agreement for Mexico to use the Glonass satellite system, accused of espionage

Space technology: the growth of INVAP and low orbit satellites (DEF File)

The Russian embassy in Mexico confirmed that an intergovernmental agreement has already been ratified for Mexico to use the Glonass satellite system, despite the fact that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that it would use said system and that the agreement would be “for peaceful purposes.” Nevertheless Dolia Esteveza Mexican journalist specializing in security issues, stated that this system has been used in other countries to “spy”.

The message on Facebook from the Russian embassy in Mexico detailed:

The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation has ratified an intergovernmental agreement between #Russia and #Mexico by which the countries plan to cooperate in the exploration and use of #outerspace for peaceful purposes.

The agreement providesamong other things, the possible installation of #GLONASS stations in Mexican territory.

Nevertheless, this can only be done if both parties conclude a supplementary agreement.

The International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council: Cooperation between Russia and Mexico in the space sector is constantly expanding.

This document was published in official website of the Kremlin, and the journalist explained that Glonass, which is the Russian abbreviation for Global Navigation Satellite System (similar to how GPS works), which is operated by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, would have already been used for spying.

He added that various analysts in Washington point out that the Glonass expansion is part of Putin’s strategy to incorporate Latin America into its zone of influence, since this system already operates in Nicaragua, Venezuela and Brazil.

Estévez pointed out that with these actions “The 4t is helping Russia achieve what the USSR could not in the Cold War”.

Sergei Kislyak, First Vice President of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, detailed in the official statement that the agreement reflects the interest of both countries in strengthening cooperation in this area of ​​space.

“The range of topics on which cooperation can be developed is multifaceted and extends from the scientific field to commercial launches and navigation. The document addressed issues of intellectual property, protection of the rights of their owners”, said the senator.

He emphasized that the agreement responds to the scientific, economic and political interests of Russia.

This same week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized that his proposal for a truce in Ukraine has been interpreted as an action in favor of providing time for the recovery and occupation of the Russian side, he also criticized that the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski has been proposed as candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“With all due respect, the European Parliament proposing the President of Ukraine as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. Regardless of whether we participate in favor of one or the other, how is one of the actors in the conflict in the war going to receive the Nobel Peace Prize?” Said the Mexican Executive in his morning conference on October 5.

The system glonass contains an orbital group of 24 satellites and operates in other countries of Asia Y Africa.

The place chosen by the Russians for its installation was the base of a volcano in the Najapa Lagoon, on the outskirts of the capital, Manugua, and was inaugurated on April 7.

they baptized her Chaika, code name of the first woman to fly into space, Valentina Tereshkova. What is beginning to become natural now is a word that has been repeated for six months in Managua: glonass.

In principle, it is a sophisticated satellite navigation and location system, however, it has been accused that behind this appearance a broad monitoring plan is hidden for political and military purposes.

The construction of the station glonass included the exclusive participation of Russian military personnel, who entered Nicaragua under the pretext of instructing the local army in the use of tanks T-72. The authorization for the Russian military and intelligence agents was approved by the local Parliament, controlled by the Sandinista National Liberation Front.

