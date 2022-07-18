Russia assures that if Ukraine attacks Crimea, “the final judgment” will be imminent

The former Russian president and current vice president of the Security Council of this country, Dmitry Medvedev, issued a strong warning to the Ukrainian government about the possibility that it decides to attack Crimea, annexed to Russia since 2014.

Medvedev assured that the consequences of this are “obvious” and that if something like this happens, “the final judgment” will come immediately and that it would also be something “quick and very hard.”

In addition, he assured that the objectives of the Russian military campaign, which began in February, will be fully met.

Meanwhile, in a video broadcast by a Russian channel, the “new” police commander of Limán, a city in eastern Ukraine occupied since the end of May by Russian troops, exultantly explains that the population welcomes them with cheers: “Russia is finally here, thank you!”

In Kramatorsk, 42 ​​km to the south, the former police chief of Liman, the Ukrainian Igor Ugnivenko, looks at the images and exclaims: “I don’t know who this guy is”.

“But look at him, he’s sitting in my office, in the chair my wife gave me!” Then he looks at the insignia on his uniform that has the acronym of the former USSR.

“The USSR, this is crazy!” exclaims Ugnivenko, 37, who still considers himself the commander of the city’s police, from which he had to leave on May 23, after weeks of bombing. and a fierce offensive by Russian forces.

Today he is in Kramatorsk, the administrative center of the Donetsk region that Russia seeks to control.

Igor Ugnivenko is still in contact with some people in Limán and agrees to tell his “subjective” vision, he insists, in that word, of the situation in this razed and occupied Ukrainian city.

Ugnivenko’s claims could not be independently verified by AFP.

confiscated companies

“It is hard for the civilian population. There is no electricity, no gas, no water. How is humanitarian aid delivered? I don’t know that, ”says the policeman, who still wears his black uniform, with a silver eight-pointed star on his chest.

About 8,000 people remain in the city, compared to 25,000 before the war.

In 2014, Limán suffered from the fighting when pro-Russian separatists backed by Moscow conquered part of the region.

Ugnivenko acknowledges that many civilians “were expecting the arrival of the Russians.”

“Today they say that everything is going well, that the Soviet Union is back,” says this official who was four years old when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) collapsed, surprised.

“I am not of the Soviet Union generation. I barely met her. I went to a Ukrainian school and university, I speak Ukrainian perfectly, I have no problems in the west of the country”, in a country where many inhabitants of the Donbas, eastern region, harbor resentment, since they feel abandoned and forgotten by the authorities from the capital, Kyiv.

“It sounds crazy, but what happens in Limán is really a return to the past. And it is a road that leads nowhere,” she sighs.

According to the official, the confiscated properties and private companies will be “nationalized” by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, whose troops are fighting side by side with the Russians.

The “Russian World”

Limán is a working-class city, like many of the towns in the Donbas basin, which have always lived around the activity generated by the railway, which employs about half the population.

“Many workers who stayed in Lima thought they would be able to continue working,” but the Russians seized the equipment and transferred the material to Debáltsevo, an area under the control of the separatists, some 140 km to the south, says the police .

The agent says that he is disappointed that people did not understand what awaited them.

“Some dreamed of ‘the Russian world’ for years and now they are disillusioned,” he says, shaking his head. “What is your future? None!” she states.

“We were perhaps a small city, but we had the railway and also the regional trauma center”, inaugurated in 2015 and joined by the best specialists, who arrived in Limán after the fall of Donetsk at the hands of the separatists in 2014, laments Igor Ugnivenko, who adds that the facilities are partially destroyed and the doctors have left.

According to Ugnivenko, it is still possible to leave the city, but only in the direction of Russia or the separatist territories.

*With information from AFP.

