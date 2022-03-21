Russia attacks and destroys a military base in northwestern Ukraine | News

The Russian Defense Ministry reported this Sunday on the destruction of a Ukrainian military base in the Zhitomir region, bordering Belarus.

In his usual report, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashénkov, indicated that in the operation, the aviation used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, whose use in the Ukraine conflict was announced for the first time on Saturday.

Konashenkov maintained that the destroyed military base was used as a training center for foreign fighters, who were accompanied by Ukrainian servicemen.

The Russian military reported that the Russian Navy launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea to destroy several Ukrainian Army armored vehicle repair shops.

Meanwhile, a large fuel and lubricant depot in the southern region of Nikolayev was destroyed by missiles launched from the Caspian Sea.

Since Saturday night, 62 military targets have been attacked in Ukraine, including three command posts, a multiple rocket launcher, two arms and ammunition depots, and 52 concentration points of military equipment, Igor Konashenkov summed up.

#ukraine The impact of the missile has also been confirmed by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who specified that the ballistic missile hit Deliatin. Continue reading at https://t.co/tjnNXxM5ak | 10z Football — Toxic Agenda (@periclesukraine)

According to the Defense Ministry spokesman, since the start of the special military operation in eastern Ukraine, his country’s forces have destroyed 207 drones, 1,467 tanks and other armored vehicles, 148 multiple rocket launchers, 573 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 1,262 special military vehicles.