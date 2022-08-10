Russia attacks several cities from north to south

Spain set a maximum air conditioning temperature of 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) in shops and in many indoor public environments starting this Wednesday, when an energy saving law came into force in the face of Russia’s “threats” of cut off the supply of natural gas to Western Europe.

“Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the threats of partial or total interruption of the supply of natural gas from Russia to the European Union are more frequent,” according to the official bulletin of the Spanish State of August 2, which published the law of energy saving.

The energy saving plan aims to reduce the demand for gas and oil in Spain by 5% in the short term, and expand the use of green energy sources, according to a government statement on August 1.

European Union member states, including Spain, have agreed to a “voluntary reduction in natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter,” the EU said in a statement on July 26.

The law approved by Spain’s socialist government earlier this month establishes that the maximum air conditioning temperature will be 27ºC in department stores and small shops, hotel lobbies, cinemas, theaters, airports, train stations and government buildings.

The new law comes into force as high temperatures in many parts of the country are expected to hover around 35C (95F) this week, following Spain’s hottest July in more than 60 years, the national weather service said.

Stores are also required to turn off their window lighting at 10 p.m., at which time government buildings are also required to turn off decorative exterior lighting.

Spanish media reported that the country’s largest department store chain turned off the lights in its shop windows at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, just before the law came into force.

The Madrid regional government, led by the main conservative party, denounced the regulations as “arbitrary and authoritarian” and unconstitutional.

He complained that the law of the socialist government will make Madrid the only European capital that will turn off the lights in its shop windows at 10 p.m.

The new law also requires shops with access to the street to have doors that can be closed easily, even automatically, so that they do not remain open and waste energy when using air conditioning or heating, said the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and added that they would have to fulfill it before September 30.

A representative of Madrid’s small business owners told Spain’s SER radio that the requirement would be costly for his sector, with an estimated cost of 12,000 euros ($12,290) per store.

The new law will limit winter heating temperatures to a maximum of 19C (66.2F) in the same public spaces where air conditioning standards of 27°C maximum in summer apply. The law will be in force until October 1, 2023, according to the government.