Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure again

The Kremlin said it has not set an end date for President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization order, even though as many as 40 regions have met their military recruitment quota as of Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry sets the quota for each region that must be filled, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

However, the fulfillment of the quota in these regions does not mean that the mobilization has ended. It can only end with a presidential decree.

“There has been no such decision on the end of the mobilization,” Peskov said when asked about it, adding that “there can be no doubt” about exceeding the planned figure of 300,000 soldiers “under the current decree “.

This Monday, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the fulfillment of the quota in the Russian capital.

But the Russian human rights group Agora said Sobyanin’s statement does not mean the partial mobilization is over.

“As long as the partial mobilization is not completed by the official who announced it, its legality remains. That is, we have to wait for the presidential decree,” Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said on Telegram.

Putin has defended his partial mobilization of Russians that began in September, telling reporters on Friday that it is expected to end in two weeks. Of the planned 300,000 Russians, some 222,000 have been recruited so far, he added.