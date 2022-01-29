Russia bans entry to EU officials. Brussels: “Unjustifiable decision, we will react”

Tension is growing between Moscow and Brussels against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. Several EU officials will be banned from entering Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry made it known today, January 28, in a statement, specifying that it was a response to a policy of “absurd unilateral restrictions” by Brussels. Among the officials targeted by Moscow are representatives of the police, legislative and executive bodies of some EU countries who are “personally responsible for spreading the anti-Russian policy”. The ministry accused the EU of making decisions that limit the rights of Russian people and organizations on grounds that it defines as “groundless”. The legislative and executive bodies of some EU countries involved are held “personally responsible for spreading the anti-Russian policy”. The reaction from Brussels is ready. “This decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet with an adequate response,” an EU spokesman said in the evening. In recent days, the EU Foreign Affairs Council was held, the final note of which clarified: “Any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have massive consequences and serious costs”.

The Pentagon Warning

As tensions mount, the specter remains in the background of a conflict that, for the Pentagon, would have “dire consequences” and cause “a significant number of civilian casualties,” as US joint chief of staff Mark Milley said. “The conflict in Ukraine is not inevitable,” he added, stating that the US has a “firm commitment” to NATO allies. “We strongly encourage Russia to withdraw” from the Ukrainian borders and to “follow the diplomatic path”: “Success here comes through dialogue,” he added. In the evening, US President Joe Biden said that the United States will soon send troops to Eastern Europe in NATO countries.

Read also: