Russia bars entry to 29 Americans, including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

Russia on Thursday prohibited the vice president of USAKamala Harris, and the president of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, as well as dozens of prominent Americans and Canadians, in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on Moscow for the military offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said travel restrictions on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians – which also include defense officials, business leaders and journalists from both countries – will remain in place indefinitely.

The US list includes ABC News television host George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and Russia-focused news site Meduza editor Kevin Rothrock.

Also on the list are Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Undersecretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, diplomatic spokesman Ned Price, and personalities from the world of finance.

“I must say that it is nothing less than an honor to attract the wrath of a government that lies to its own people, mistreats its neighbors and seeks to create a world in which independence and freedom are in danger,” Price said after the announcement. Russian.

Canadians sanctioned

Canada’s list includes Cameron Ahmad, who works as communications director for the prime minister. Justin Trudeauand the commander of the Special Operations Forces, Steve Boivin.

The list of people includes those who are “directly involved in the development, establishment and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada“said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Previously, Russia had already sanctioned several hundred US and Canadian officials, including the president of USAJoe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeauin response to the punitive measures of their countries against Moscow.

